Video: Woman’s hair catches fire while working in kitchen

A video of a woman’s hair catching fire in an unfortunate incident has gone viral on social media as she remained unaware of the act for nearly a minute.

The clip, shared on micro-blogging social media website Twitter by Prashant Sahu, sees a woman grabbing some items from under the stove and was unaware of her hair on fire.

She was busy with her work and did not realize the predicament she was in. She came to know about the situation unfolding after nearly a minute.

She felt the heat and extinguished the fire afterward.

The incident has left netizens shocked while some could not believe that how she tolerated such hear for such a time period.

In a somewhat similar incident, a fire-breather set his own face on fire when his daring performance went badly wrong at a festival.

The horrifying incident occurred in Russia’s Kemerovo Oblast region he giving a routine performance in front of a crowd.

Several people from the crowd ran towards him and tried to put out the flames with clothing. A young woman also throws a bottle of water over the man.

