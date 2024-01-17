Woman held for ‘selling’ newborns from Karachi

KARACHI: A woman allegedly involved in selling and purchasing newborns, kidnapped from hospitals and villages, has been arrested from Karachi, ARY News reported.

Kharadar police, in a statement, said that an infant kidnapped from Thatta has also been recovered from the accused woman – identified as Fatima.

The police said that the accused woman had bought the newborn for Rs200,000 from Thatta and came to Karachi with an intention to sell the baby at higher prices.

The police said that the accused woman was arrested by the law enforcers during patrolling. A case has been registered at Kharadar police station under concerned sections of Pakistan Penal Code.