Woman’s bid to hire assassin to kill husband goes wrong

A woman attempted to hire an assassin to kill her husband through a web portal which later turned out to be a trap for elements trying to hire paid killers.

The woman, 52-year-old Wendy Wein, used the “Rent-A-Hitman Service Request Form” from the joke website to look for an assassin to murder her husband.

Soon after receiving the request, the owner of the website informed the police regarding the entire episode which then deputed an undercover cop to deal with the woman.

The woman agreed to pay a £3,500 fee, and a £100 deposit before a meeting with the fake assassin to plan the murder of her husband.

She was then charged with solicitation to commit murder, and the illegal use of a computer to facilitate a crime and later pleaded guilty to both crimes, the first of which carries a maximum life sentence.

She is currently being held on a £350,000 bail.

Michigan State Police Lieutenant, Brian Oleksyk could see the funny side, however. He said: “I can’t believe someone would think that a website like this exists.”

The site was set up as a trap for those looking to commit such crimes, with the claim that it can “make any troubled relationship disappear.

