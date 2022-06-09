Woman identifies two suspects in train gang-rape case

KARACHI: A woman who was gang-raped on board the Bahauddin Zakariya Express on Thursday identified two of the suspects during an identification parade, ARY News reported.

The identification parade of the accused was held in the court of the judicial magistrate Karachi south. The rape-victim woman identified the two accused during the identification parade.

The victim testified in court that the accused had gang-raped her on the Zakaria Express on May 27, after which the court made the identity parade report part of the case.

It may be recalled that a Karachi woman was allegedly gang-raped by two ticket-checkers and their in-charge on board the Bahauddin Zakariya Express.

A case had been registered against the suspects on the complaint of the woman by the Karachi City Station police.

According to FIR, the incident occurred on May 27 when the victim, who hails from Karachi’s Orangi Town, boarded the train from Multan railway station for Karachi.

The FIR stated that the woman passenger purchased an economy class ticket for Karachi and when the Bahauddin Zakariya Express reached Rohri station, two ticket checkers and their in-charge allegedly lured her into a trap of offering a seat in the AC bogie.

The ticket checker – Zahid– and their in-charge, identified as Aqib, took the victim to an AC compartment of a bogie where they gang-raped her and fled the scene.

