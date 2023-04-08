Woman in Karachi robbed at her doorstep

KARACHI: Armed pillion riders snatched cash and other valuables from a woman at her doorstep in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, four armed men looted cash and other valuables from a woman at gunpoint when she reached outside her house after withdrawing money from the bank in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town.

In the CCTV footage, four armed robbers on two motorcycles can be seen snatching the woman’s purse at gunpoint on her doorstep.

Meanwhile, the police registered the case on the complaint of the victim and launched operation to arrest the suspects.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the three months of the current year, more than 19,000 citizens were deprived of their motorcycles, mobile phones and vehicles, while 34 citizens were also killed by the robbers firing for resisting.

Comments