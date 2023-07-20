Disturbing video: Woman jumps into waterfall after parents scold her for using phone

A 21-year-old girl in India’s Chhattisgarh attempted suicide after her parents scolded her for excessive mobile phone use.

The woman, identified as Saraswati Maurya, jumped into the Chitrakote Waterfalls, also known as the ‘Mini Niagara’. However, she tried to swim back to safety soon after she realised what she had done.

girl jumps from a height of 90 foot into the Chitrakote Waterfalls after her parents scolded her for using mobile phone. She, however, survived the plunge and emerged a few metres away.#Chhattisgarh #chitrakotewaterfalls #mobile #waterfallspic.twitter.com/WEkVxJq8HN — Priyathosh Agnihamsa (@priyathosh6447) July 19, 2023

She was later reportedly rescued by a sailor.

In the video, the woman is seen standing on the edge of the waterfall before taking the leap.

