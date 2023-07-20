30.9 C
Disturbing video: Woman jumps into waterfall after parents scold her for using phone

A 21-year-old girl in India’s Chhattisgarh attempted suicide after her parents scolded her for excessive mobile phone use.

The woman, identified as Saraswati Maurya, jumped into the Chitrakote Waterfalls, also known as the ‘Mini Niagara’. However, she tried to swim back to safety soon after she realised what she had done.

She was later reportedly rescued by a sailor.

In the clip, the woman is seen standing on the edge of the waterfall before taking the leap. Although she was urged by onlookers to not jump, the woman did not heed their advice.

