Woman killed as trolley overturns in Rahim Yar Khan

LIAQUATPUR: In a tragic accident, a woman was killed when a trolley overturned on the National Highway near Turna Muhammad Pannah, Liaquatpur tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, rescue sources said that the speeding trolley lost control and turned over. The woman who lost her life was working in the nearby field when the speeding trolley hit her.

Earlier, two individuals dead, 10 others injured after a bus full of passengers overturned on National Highway due to dense fog.

The rescue officials reported that a bus carrying passengers was overturned on the national highway due to heavy fog and low visibility near Kot Khalifa, leaving two dead and multiple passengers injured.

Meanwhile, the rescue officials are busy taking the injured individuals to the nearest hospital for medical assistance.

Read more: Two dead, four injured after bus overturned at National Highway

In a separate incident, at least five people died and nine others sustained injuries as a bus collided with a truck in Bahawalpur.

As per details, the accident occurred on the national highway where a truck collided with a bus and took the lives of five people.

The rescue sources said that the truck caught fire right after the accident however the rescue team arrived on the spot of the incident.

In a separate incident, at least seven people were killed and several injured, when a speeding truck collided with a passenger van in Kandhkot.