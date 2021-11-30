Woman killed, daughter injured as power transformer falls down in Lahore

LAHORE: A woman died while her daughter suffered burn injuries as a pole-mounted power transformer fell down at Lahore’s Ichhra Bazaar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to locals, the woman and her daughter came to Lahore bazaar for shopping when suddenly the electricity transformer installed on the pole fell down and exploded.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a hospital.

Locals said that the electricity transformer installed at Lahore Bazar fell down due to negligence of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), an electric distribution company that supplies electricity to Lahore and other Punjab districts.

An investigation has been launched by the relevant authorities into it.

In a similar type of incident that was reported from Hyderabad in June this year, at least 10 people were killed and the score got injured after the explosion of an electricity transformer in Hyderabad’s Latifabad Unit 8.

An electricity transformer exploded in the busy street of Hyderabad on Eid’s second day.

Later on, the National Electrical Power and Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had imposed a fine of Rs26 million on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) over the deaths of citizens due to a transformer blast in Latifabad Unit-8, Hyderabad.

