Woman killed on Jirga orders in ‘Karo Kari’ case in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: A young woman was brutally killed in the name of so-called honour, referred to as karo kari, in Sindh’s Khairpur district, in an incident that has sparked widespread outrage.

The murder took place in the Tando Masti Khan. According to police, the victim, 22-year-old Khalida, wife of Rashid Chandio, was accused of karo kari with a man from the same community.

Reports indicate that the killing was carried out in front of a crowd after an alleged jirga ordered her death. Eyewitnesses recorded videos of the incident on their mobile phones, which later went viral on social media, drawing strong condemnation.

The footage shows the accused opening fire on the woman, killing her on the spot. Disturbingly, bystanders did not intervene or attempt to save her, and no one took her to the hospital as she succumbed to bullet wounds on the spot.

Police have registered a murder case against four suspects and arrested two of the accused. Raids are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.

The provincial minister for women development, Shaheena Sher Ali, took notice of the murder and strongly condemned the killing, calling it “deeply tragic and unacceptable.”

She also expressed concern over the inaction and indifference of people present at the scene, stating that the role of silent spectators in such incidents is equally alarming.

The minister has sought a detailed report from the DIG Sukkur and directed authorities to take strict action against all those involved, emphasizing that the perpetrators deserve no leniency.

She further highlighted that the Sindh government has established safe houses and shelter homes (Dar-ul-Amans) for the protection of women facing violence.

She urged women in distress not to feel alone and to seek help through the Women Development Department’s helpline (1094) or nearby offices.

Earlier, a model criminal court acquitted all eight accused in the killing of Umme Rubab Chandio’s family case.

Those acquitted include Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Sardar Ahmed Chandio and his brother Burhan Khan Chandio, along with former SHO Karim Chandio and others — Sattar Chandio, Ali Gohar Chandio, Murtaza Chandio, Sikandar Chandio, and Zulfiqar Chandio.

Strict security arrangements were in place in and around the court during the announcement of the verdict.

The incident took place in Mehar, Sindh, on January 17, 2018, when armed men attacked a house and killed Umme Rubab’s father, grandfather, and uncle. The victims included Raees Karamullah Chandio, then chairman of the Baldia Union Council in Mehar taluka, and his two sons — Mukhtiar Chandio, a member of the district council, and another son associated with the Tumandar Council.