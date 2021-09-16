Woman killed on railway tracks with dog’s leash tied to her waist

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) has announced that it has opened an investigation into the death of a California woman who got pulled into railway tracks with a dog’s leash on her.

The incident took place at the Powell Street Station in New York on Monday.

BART mentioned that tragedy started to unfold at a platform where a woman – who was identified as 41-year-old Amy Adams – was standing with a dog and its leash tied to her waist.

She got into a Dublin/Pleasanton bound train along with her dog. As the doors were closing, she got out of the train but the dog remained inside.

The officials mentioned that she was waving at a person.

BART added that the train left with the dog while its owner got pulled into the railway tracks.

The dog remained unharmed. The authorities have stated that there were no signs of the dog being a service animal.

BART spokesperson Alicia Trost, expressing her grief over the incident called the incident ‘tragic’.

“This is a tragic loss of life, and we are following all safety protocols,” she was quoted saying in a statement.

BART Police along with BART’s chief safety officer and National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) officials are looking into the matter.

The investigators have collected the recordings of the surveillance cameras and statements have been taken from the witnesses.

A foreign news report mentioned that BART allows passengers to carry their pets, including non-service dogs, in carriers.