Woman kills baby for ‘peaceful’ nap

In a horrific incident, a mother allegedly slit the throat of her 43-day-old baby boy in India’s Jaipur as she was unable to sleep due to the child’s constant crying, local police confirmed.

According to police, the mother has been taken into custody for killing her infant son using a medical blade to cut the throat as the child would not go to sleep and would cry all day long.

The accused identified as Anjum, gave birth to her third child recently. She is the mother of two children, ages 15 and 12.

The police said that the victim’s uncle reported to the Ramganj police station on March 3 that his nephew Ujjaif had been attacked inside his home and was bleeding from the neck.

“We interviewed every member of the household throughout our investigation, and it was revealed that the infant and his mother used to sleep on the top floor of the house,” the Ramganj police officer said

According to police, there was no way an outsider could break into the residence, carry out the crime, and leave without the family noticing.

SHO Ramganj Uday Singh said that during the initial interrogation, the mother claimed someone slit the child’s throat.

After the post-mortem report showed that a sharp weapon was the cause of death, the toddler’s mother Anjum was once again questioned by the police.

The accused mother told the police that the baby used to cry nonstop since birth and that she was able to get even an hour of sleep a day. Anjum admitted that she had planned to assassinate the baby and carry out the plan on March 2 by cutting his throat.