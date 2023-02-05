Woman kills husband in Attock over domestic dispute

ATTOCK: A woman allegedly killed her husband over a domestic dispute in Attock, Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Attock’s Kamilpur Moosi, where a woman shot dead her husband over a domestic dispute, the police said.

The woman fled the scene after killing her husband, while the police team reached the crime scene and launched an investigation.

The police have also launched a search for the arrest of woman.

In a somewhat similar case on September 14, a woman was arrested from Manghopir area of Karachi for allegedly killing her husband over divorce threats.

“My husband used to give me divorce threats and was involved in selling drugs,” said Bakht Begum, who is a mother of three children, while justifying the murder.

She further said that her husband brought a weapon to kill her but she saw him hiding it and later used it to kill him.

The police said that they had arrested Bakht Begum for killing her husband Usman, who used to work as a labourer.

