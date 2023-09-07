33.9 C
Woman kills husband with axe over family dispute

TOP NEWS

LAKKI MARWAT: In a heinous crime, a woman reportedly axed to death her husband over a family dispute in Karim Baistkhel area of Bannu, ARY News reported quoting police.

According to Mandan police, the woman, named Sultana Bibi, attacked her husband, Mohammad Roshan, 40, with an axe, killing him on the spot.

They said the attacker fled the place and the body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The officials said they had registered a case against the killer on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Gul Sher Khan.

Separately, in another incident, a man accidentally shot at and killed his brother in Mir Wali Kallay Bazaar Ahmad Khan area.

Police identified the deceased as Ihsanullah. They said Adil Khan was cleaning his loaded pistol when it went off.

They, however, said the police had started investigating the shooting.

