Woman wins Lotto 47 jackpot without changing combination

A 51-year-old Michigan woman became a millionaire after winning Lotto 47 jackpot with the same number combination for a year.

“I have played Lotto 47 online for about a year,” said told Michigan Lottery officials. “I always play the same numbers and I always play them online.”

The combination of 05-06-11-36-40-47, won her $1.2 million jackpot in the draw that was held on August 18.

The 51-year-old claimed being surprised herself over the win.

“When I checked the results, I saw someone had won but didn’t even think it could have been me. When I looked a little closer, the numbers seemed familiar,” she said.

She added: “When I verified in my account that I was the winner I was shocked. I’m still shocked.”.

She also said that she would divide the money among her family members and would use it for vacations. She added that it will go into retirement savings.

Earlier, a 32-year-old Pakistani man became the winner of Dubai Duty-Free raffle draw.

The businessman from Peshawar, a first-time buyer, won $1 million after his ticket number 0241 in Series 281 was picked in the draw

Numan Arif, who is the owner of a bike leasing company, is the 16th Pakistani national to have won $1 million in the promotion since its inception in 1999.

A North Carolina man became a millionaire as he won $1 million after he bought a $30 lottery ticket during his cheeseburger lunch.

Moreover, a woman named Yolande Tyler stopped at a store to buy a soft drink, where she won a $2 million lottery ticket.

A Quebec couple won Can$1 million ($750,000) in the lottery after finding a winning ticket that had been forgotten in a book for months, the province’s Loto-Quebec organization said.

A Virginia woman, who snagged her family some extra income, ended up winning $100,000 and a car in the state lottery.