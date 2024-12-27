Woman, minor child die in Karachi road accident

KARACHI: In a tragic incident, a woman along with a minor child died in a devastating road accident near Karachi’s New Sabzi Mandi area, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the woman has been identified as Khursheeda, aged 45.

Further, the minor, a three-year-old named Zohaib, also succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident.

Meanwhile, to improve road safety and reduce traffic congestion, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon announced that vehicles and motorcycles driven without a valid licence will be seized in Karachi.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon termed untrained driving, a major cause of traffic jams in Karachi and strict measures are being implemented to address the issue.

Memon said that they are developing a system which will help in registration of cases against individuals fined for the same offence twice.

IG Sindh further said that habitual offenders will be monitored through e-tagging, ensuring stricter accountability.

SHOs who fail to register cases promptly will face consequences, including removal. SSPs will be held accountable for unregistered cases, he warned.

Earlier, Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG) and Police Chief Javed Alam Odho has announced a ban on the movement of dumpers in Karachi from 6 AM to 11 PM in an effort to curb fatal road accidents