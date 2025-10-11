WATCH: Woman narrates horrifying maid-led robbery ordeal on TV

In the Nazimabad area of Karachi, a woman hired as a housemaid allegedly conspired a robbery at her employer’s home, a crockery trader, with accomplices to make off with cash and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

The incident came to light when the victim, a woman named Farah, recounted the traumatic ordeal during the ARY Digital morning show, “Good Morning Pakistan”.

According to Farah, just a day before the robbery incident, she had hired a woman named Jameela as a maid.

Farah stated that her husband used to hand over his business earnings to her to keep in a locker, and she used to keep the key to the locker tied to her dupatta, which her servant Jameela came to know. Afterwards, Jameela allegedly devised a plan to steal the money.

“One day, Jameela arrived very late but didn’t lock the door from inside,” Farah recalled. “She began her usual chores, and moments later, I heard a loud bang as if someone had kicked the door open.”

She said soon after the noise two armed men stormed into their room, and as her daughter and she screamed, one of them slapped her hard. “I can still feel the pain to this day,” she said, her voice trembling. “They had even threatened to slit my daughter’s throat with a knife,” she added.

Farha said that the robbers snatched her dupatta to get the key and looted everything. Subsequently robbers even demanded both of her mobile phones on which she was astonished that they knew exactly how many she had.

After the robbers fled, Farah called out for her housemaid Jameela, only to discover she had also disappeared. It was then she realised the maid had been part of the plan.

Since the incident, Farah says she no longer employs a housemaid and now handles all the household chores herself.