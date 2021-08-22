Woman passenger found Covid positive, creates scene at airport

KARACHI: A woman passenger of a flight from Dubai found Covid-19 positive in rapid Covid test created scene at Karachi airport, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“When rapid Covid-19 tests of the passengers of an inbound flight conducted, a woman detected coronavirus positive,” according to the health department.

“The passenger found corona positive in test, was infuriated and exchanged hot words with the health department staff at the airport.”

“She refused to go to quarantine as per the SOPs and created a scene at the airport,” health officials stated.

The district administration with assistance from police sent the woman for quarantine to the Sindh Government Hospital.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed space to private airlines in seven large airports of Pakistan to conduct rapid Covid tests for passengers.

Antigen test used to be referred to as a rapid test detects protein fragments specific to the Coronavirus. The time for result is as quick as in some cases, results can be reported within 15 minutes, according to experts.