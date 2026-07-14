Woman pays Rs.7 lac to kill mother in India

A fatal road accident in Jaipur, India, is now being investigated as an alleged contract killing. Police have arrested seven people, including the victim Neeraj Sharma’s daughter, alleging that the deceased was deliberately run over in a staged SUV crash.

According to police, the alleged conspiracy involved a payment of Rs.7 lakh and was motivated by a family property dispute and the prospect of securing a compassionate government job following Neeraj Sharma’s death.

The allegations have not been tested in court yet, and the investigation is continuing.

Neeraj Sharma worked as a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) at a Jaipur court. According to police, she had obtained the government job through a compassionate appointment following the death of her husband, Vijay Kumar Sharma.

Investigators alleged that her daughter, Ayushi Sharma, wanted access to the same employment benefit and was also involved in a dispute over family property.

Police said Sharma had dropped her son at a coaching institute in Jaipur’s Pratap Nagar area on July 3 and was returning home. At around 4:45 pm, a Scorpio SUV allegedly hit her at high speed, threw her nearly 100 feet, killing her on the spot.

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The incident was initially treated as a road accident. However, police said CCTV footage and other evidence raised suspicions that the collision may have been deliberately planned.

Investigators allege that the accused monitored Sharma’s daily routine before using the SUV to carry out the attack. Police say about Rs.7 lakh was paid to execute the alleged murder.

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate the precise role played by each accused.

Police have arrested seven people in the case.

The accused arrested include: Ayushi Sharma, daughter of Neeraj Sharma, Mohan Swaroop, Mohit Sharma, Akash Sharma, Arvind Sharma, Hemant Sharma, who police allege was involved in carrying out the attack and Rohit Jatav.

Police have also named Balram alias Ravi as an accused who is reportedly absconding.