Woman onboard PIA flight from Paris dies of cardiac arrest

KARACHI: A chartered flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Paris had to make an emergency landing in Bulgaria after a woman died of cardiac arrest, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a PIA spokesman, the Islamabad-bound flight from Paris had to make an emergency landing on medical grounds in Bulgaria. “The woman suffered cardiac arrest during the flight that proved fatal,” the spokesman said.

Previously, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight headed to Riyadh from Sialkot became witness to an unfortunate incident when a passenger onboard went into cardiac arrest.

A female passenger onboard the flight suffered from a stroke thus making the plane undertake an emergency landing.

The aircraft was made to land at the Doha airport while the patient was tended to at once during flight by the flight staff, said the spokesman of the national carrier.

The woman was then offloaded and immediate healthcare facilities were ordered for her on an emergency basis.