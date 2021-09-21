Woman poisons ex-husband by mixing arsenic in energy drink

A man from the South Carolina state of the United States said that his wife was poisoning him by mixing arsenic in his energy drink.

According to a foreign news agency, the 56-year-old male, identified as J.D. McCabe, said that he was living a happily married life for the past 17 years.

He said that he had two children from Erin, with whom he has parted ways.

McCabe said that the marriage then turned into a disaster when his ex-wife started accusing him of drinking, using drugs and cheating on her. She had called him a mentally challenged person as well.

He recalled that his wife once lost her temper when he returned home after having dinner with a friend.

“Her mood changed and her hostility was ever-increasing, but I chalked it up to her autoimmune disease,” he said.

McCabe then began working out but was surprised of losing weight at a rapid pace. He claimed that he lost 30 pounds in six weeks. He then began to suffer stomach problems, joint pain, neck stiffness and difficulty in swallowing. During his medical checkups, he came to know of being exposed to arsenic.

However, it was her sister-in-law who hinted that he may have been poisoned.

He has claimed that his wife started mocking him after his medical problems began.

“When the weight started coming off, she would mock me,” he said. “She would pull the protein powder out and say, I know you’re putting something in your protein powder, I just know it.”

His suspicions turned true after his practitioner informed him that he was getting exposed to arsenic.

McCabe claimed his ex was addicted to drugs herself and would use their children’s names for drug prescriptions. He also claimed that she had made him sign a document that would give her the power of attorney of his money.