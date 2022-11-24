Woman raped by four men; police rejected to arrest suspects

GUJRAT: A woman was gang-raped by four men in a suburban village Dharawal of Punjab’s Gujrat district while the local police allegedly rejected to arrest the suspects, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Dharawal village while the suspects also tortured the victim’s brothers. On the other hand, the officials of the Kunjah police station rejected to nab the suspects and stopped the rape victim from giving statement to the media.

The father of the victim girl told the media that police officials stopped them for hours without the registration of the First Information Report (FIR). The police did not register a case nor facilitated the medical examination of his daughter, he added.

He claimed that the influential suspects also abducted his sons.

Read More: Young girl gang raped in Karachi, police arrest two suspects

In October, a flood-affected girl had allegedly been gang raped by two unidentified persons in Clifton area of Karachi.

According to details, a minor girl – residing at the flood relief camp – was abducted from outside a shopping mall at Karachi’s Clifton Block 4.

Later, the flood-affected girl was found at the same place at 02:00pm. She was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) after her health deteriorated, where the doctors confirmed she was ‘gang-raped’.

The police surgeon had also confirmed that the girl was subjected to gang-rape. “A complete medical examination of the victim was being carried out,” the police surgeon said, adding that the girl was also infected with fungus due to floods.

Comments