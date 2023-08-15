Woman ‘raped’ inside x-ray room of Rawalpindi hospital

RAWALPINDI: A mother was allegedly raped in the x-ray room of the government-run Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Tuesday quoting police.

The police registered a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code after the woman’s medical examination confirmed that she was raped.

According to the first information report (FIR), the complainant stated was called to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital on Murree Road by the main suspect, who took her inside the x-ray room where his friend, the hospital employee, was present.

The main suspect blackmailed her with her indecent videos and then raped her inside the computer room, the FIT stated.

The complainant further said in the FIR that she was divorced, and her two children were living with their father.

Meanwhile, police have arrested an employee of the hospital and launched an investigation “from all angles” to arrest the main culprit.