Woman sells house to pay for facelift surgery

In a shocking incident, a woman in Arizona, United States, sold her house so she could afford a £10,000 facelift.

Kelly Beasley, 50, has revealed she is now living in a van – but is confident she looks better than she ever did in her thirties.

Kelly had her heart set on having an extended facelift, neck lift, lip lift, and fat transfer from her thighs. However, she was horrified when US-based plastic surgeons began quoting her $50-60,000 [£38,000-46,600].

She explained: ‘I like to look nice. Around 48, my face started dropping fast. The changes were astounding and fillers were not going to make a difference.

After her initial round of research, Kelly saw another woman on social media raving about a cosmetic clinic in Mexico. She continued: “I saw a lady on TikTok talking about plastic surgery. I was astounded by her results.”

She had it down in Tijuana in Mexico. I wasn’t sure but I didn’t completely dismiss it.

‘She said she had it for $14,000 [£10,800] – I was blown away.’ The woman sold her house to pay the money for her face lift surgery.

The four-hour surgery involved taking fat from Kelly’s thighs and putting it in her lips and face. After the surgery, Kelly was overjoyed with the results. “Now I absolutely love it. I’m having fun putting on make-up again.”

Kelly is currently living in a van after selling her house.