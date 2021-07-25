Woman shoots herself while taking selfie with loaded gun

A 26-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh has tragically died of a gunshot wound that she reportedly fired trying to click a selfie with the single-barrel gun of her father-in-law.

The incident took place when the gun, which was loaded and the unsuspecting woman placed her finger on the trigger to pose for the selfie, went off, the local media reported.

The bullet hit Radhika Gupta on her neck and she was rushed to hospital. However, the doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

While on the face of it, the death is being thought an accident, but the father of the deceased woman expressed his suspicion of foul play and lodged a complaint with the police.

The victim‘s father-in-law, Rajesh Gupta told police that Radhika had married his son in May this year.

The gun, which had been submitted to the police station during panchayat elections was brought back by Akash around 3 pm on July 22.

Gupta, told police that she was trying to click a selfie with the gun when it went off. She was allegedly unaware it was loaded.

“The gun was kept in the second-floor room where Radhika was trying to click a selfie while holding it,” the local media reported Rajesh Gupta quoted as telling the police.

He added that around 4 pm “we heard the gunshot and ran upstairs to find that Radhika was hit by the bullet and rushed her to the nearest hospital where she succumbed to injuries”.

“The phone’s camera was found switched on in selfie mode,” he said.