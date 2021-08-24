WATCH: Woman slaps man at a football game in US, brawl breaks out

A brawl took place in the stands during a football game in the US after a woman slapped a man in the face.

The shocking incident took place at Heinz Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, during a game between Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions.

It’s football season again in Pittsburgh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uY9PB7p9Kz — Jimmy Brooks 🧑🏽‍🦽 (@EvrybodyHatesAP) August 22, 2021

Video footage shows a woman getting into an argument with a man one row in front of her at the game. She seems to take things further, telling him to “get the f*** out” and making contact with him as he tries to push her arm away. After he says “don’t touch me,” she slaps him in his face.

The fight escalated after the man tried to push her away when a man the woman was with attempted to step in. The fan who was slapped then takes his glasses off and lands some punches on the woman’s partner, while also either pushing the woman aside and or throwing punches at her.

Stadium security came to diffuse the situation while someone in the background yells, “She hit him first.” The video stops at that point, and there are no reports if anyone was ejected from the stadium.

The video has gone viral on Twitter with more than 9.5 million views, and more than 89,000 retweets.