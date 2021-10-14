WATCH: Woman spots strange black object floating in sky

The world has a lot of hidden secrets and unanswered questions. Spotting of Unidentified Flying Objects or UFOs is among these events.

A woman, named Aiyana, was left “creeped out” when she saw a weird black object floating in the sky, Mirror Reported.

Aiyana recorded the footage from the roof of her home in Chicago. The video shows a long black wishbone shape hanging in the air, with both its wings ending in some sort of sphere. She told: “I literally have no idea what it was. There is nothing comparable. It was a ball of some sort with two long strings or belts hanging from it.” “It seemed to just float slowly south east without any other major movement. It covered a few miles in about 20 minutes,” she added. In order to get the answers, the woman’s friend shared the footage online with UFO watchers. But instead of getting any clarification, the UFO watchers themselves got bewildered.

