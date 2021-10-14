WATCH: Woman spots strange black object floating in sky

The world has a lot of hidden secrets and unanswered questions. Spotting of Unidentified Flying Objects or UFOs is among these events.
A woman, named Aiyana, was left “creeped out” when she saw a weird black object floating in the sky, Mirror Reported.
Aiyana recorded the footage from the roof of her home in Chicago. The video shows a long black wishbone shape hanging in the air, with both its wings ending in some sort of sphere.
She told: “I literally have no idea what it was. There is nothing comparable. It was a ball of some sort with two long strings or belts hanging from it.”
“It seemed to just float slowly south east without any other major movement. It covered a few miles in about 20 minutes,” she added.
