Woman steals jewellery to buy DSLR for making reels

A 30-year-old female domestic worker has been arrested in India’s Delhi allegedly for stealing silver and gold jewellery valued at hundreds of thousands of rupees to purchase a DSLR camera for making reels, local police said.

Neetu Yadav, the woman, expressed her desire to get a DSLR camera as she wanted to make videos films for her YouTube channel.

The woman has been taken into custody by the Delhi Police’s Dwarka District Anti Burglary Cell, which has also recovered the stolen jewellery.

The owner of a house in Delhi’s posh area reported to the police that his home was bulgarised on July 15.

The owner said that silver jewelry, a silver chain, and a gold bracelet had been taken from his home. Additionally, he informed the police that he thought the domestic weorker, who had only started working there a few days prior to the theft, might have been the culprit.

Neetu Yadav’s cell phone was off when the police called her, and it was discovered that her address was fake as well.

The suspect’s location was traced after looking through CCTV footage and speaking with local people. When she attempted to flee Delhi while carrying a bag, she was apprehended.

During the interrogation, Neetu Yadav said that she hailed from Rajasthan and that her spouse was a drug addict. She said that she fled from Rajasthan to avoid abuse from her drug addict husband.

Neetu Yadav arrived in Delhi and began working as a domestic worker in bungalows. She quickly set up a YouTube account and started uploading Instagram reels.

Later, she made a YouTube channel and began posting Instagram reels and was advised to purchase a DSLR camera so she could make better videos. Upon learning that the camera was expensive, she approached her relatives for a loan, but they all declined.

According to the police, she planned to steal valuables from the property where she was working at the Dwarka bungalow.