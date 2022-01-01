Woman attempts suicide after killing three minor girls

JHELUM: A woman attempted suicide in Jhelum district of the Punjab province after allegedly killing three of her minor girls, ARY NEWS reported.

The police while detailing the entire episode said that the incident was reported in a native village of Hiranpur in Jhelum where a woman murdered her three minor girls over a domestic dispute. “The girls were aged two, three, and five-year-old,” they said.

The police further shared that the mother of three also tried to commit suicide after the murders and had been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

“The father of the children is currently in shock,” they said.

Similar incidents have occurred previously and a woman in September this year allegedly fed poison to her two children after having a minor dispute with her husband in Mandi Bahauddin.

Two children have allegedly been poisoned by the mother in Mandi Bahauddin following a minor dispute with her husband.

Police said that a six-month-old boy lost his life while receiving medical assistance at Children’s Hospital.

Read More: EIGHT-YEAR-OLD GIRL MURDERED BY MOTHER IN KARACHI

The father of the deceased boy and his relatives held a protest at the College Chowk in Mandi Bahauddin. The protestors alleged that the infant was poisoned by her mother and in-laws.

Police said that they have launched an investigation into the incident and the accused were being interrogated.