PAKPATTAN: Police have arrested a woman for allegedly filming and sharing a TikTok video while wearing a police uniform in Pakpattan.

A case has been registered against the suspect, identified as Shumaila Aslam, at City Police Station.

According to police, the video, in which the woman is seen wearing a police uniform, went viral on social media, prompting District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Iqbal Chadhar to take immediate notice and order an inquiry.

Acting on the DPO’s directives, City SHO Inspector Ashiq Abid Mahar, along with a police team, arrested the suspect.

Police said investigations are also underway to determine how the woman obtained the police uniform and whether any police personnel were involved in providing it or facilitating its alleged misuse.

Authorities said the investigation will be conducted on merit, and legal action will be taken against anyone found responsible for violating the law.

Pakpattan teacher murder case: Suspect Constable Zahid dies in police custody

Earlier, Constable Zahid Sukhera, the main accused in the kidnapping and murder of a female government schoolteacher in Pakpattan, died in police custody.

Zahid Sukhera, a wireless operator with the Pakpattan Patrolling Police, had been arrested in connection with the killing of Rehana Akhtar.

According to police, the victim was allegedly kidnapped by the cop with the help of accomplices and later murdered. Her body was then set on fire in an apparent attempt to conceal her identity.

District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Chaddar stated that the accused died of a heart attack while in custody. His body was shifted to the Pakpattan District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examination.