Woman walks with pack of lionesses, video goes viral

A hair-raising video that shows a woman walking with a pack of lionesses has gone viral across social media outlets.

The video, filmed in Africa and shared on the social media application Instagram by Safari Gallery, sees the female strolling with a pack of big cats.

The video even shows the lionesses walking in front of her, who held one of the animals’ tails.

Safari Gallery, in the caption, asked the viewer if they would try to take the challenge.

“Do One Thing Every Now & Then That Scares The Life Out Of You 😱🦁 Would You Try This? 😩” the caption read.

The video got thousands of likes from the application’s users. They took to the comment section to share their reactions.

“Yea I would it all in your mind when you have fear animals can smell if you have respect animals have respect back life is mutual fear gets you killed,” a user wrote while another stated that he would take on the challenge as the cats are not attacking either the woman or the cameraman.

A third users wrote: “Y’all think it is sooo cool walking with lions and wildlife, until life gets wild. Then you’ll be somewhere screaming for help. We were NOT meant to be this close to wild animals. Period.”

