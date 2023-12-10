Woman’s body found in Karachi house

KARACHI: Police found a woman’s body inside a house in the Mehran Town area of Karachi’s Korangi district on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem. Police said that the parents of the slain woman blamed her mother-in-law for torture and murder.

The father and husband of the murdered woman also reached the hospital.

Her father said that her daughter aged between 19 and 20 and she was married seven months ago.

He alleged that she talked to her daughter on the phone last night but her telephone was turned off in the morning and her in-laws were not answering their calls.

He also said that her daughter complained many times about facing mistreatment from her mother-in-law and husband. The father alleged that her daughter died of mental stress and torture by her husband and mother-in-law.