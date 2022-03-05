Woman attempts to fake death to avoid prosecution for driving offence  

A woman attempted to fake her death after she applied for her own death certificate to avoid prosecution for driving offences.

The incident occurred in United Kingdom where Zoe Bernard, 38, of Kensington, attempted to deceive police and applied for a death certificate to try to convince police she had died.

Bernard, who claimed to be a Grenfell fire survivor, gave a false name when caught driving carelessly while being banned and without insurance. She decided to fake her death after law enforcement agencies discovered her real identity, the report added.

Bernard posed as her sister Shanice in calls to the police and said “Zoe” had died. Although an online request was filed for the death certificate, it was not issued because no death was on the register, the report explained.

Read More: CRIMINAL WHO PRESENTED FAKE DEATH CERTIFICATE TO AVOID JAIL CAUGHT AFTER 15 YEARS

Although her lawyer told the court that she had physical and mental health problems and had suffered a string of tragedies, the judge wasn’t quite convinced.

Zoe Bernard, who had a previous record of convictions under the driving and other offences, later landed in jail for the crime.

Comments