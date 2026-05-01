LAHORE: The government of Punjab has launched Pakistan’s first virtual women police station, aimed at making it easier to report harassment and seek protection.

Women in the country often face harassment in public and private spaces. In response, the Punjab government has introduced several measures to improve their safety, including this new virtual police station based in Lahore.

The virtual police station allows women to register complaints through multiple accessible ways. The simplest option is the emergency helpline 15, where callers can report incidents directly.

In addition, women can file complaints through the Safety App live chat features, or through the Safe Cities web portal.

Victims also have the option to communicate with officials via live video calls, enabling them to report incidents.