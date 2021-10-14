Women college awarded university status in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Following the efforts of the Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, the Govt Viqar-un-Nisa Noon College for Women has been awarded university status in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The university status will be officially granted in a ceremony to be held on Friday (tomorrow). Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will attend the ceremony as the chief guest.

Rawalpindi is the first city of Pakistan where three government universities for women are situated. Following the efforts of Sheikh Rasheed, a women university was also established in Rawalpindi.

Sheikh Rasheed said in a statement that 60 educational institutions including women universities have been established in Rawalpindi so far, completing the target set for the establishment of the educational centres.

He announced that the government will also establish an IT university in the city. He added that the people will get good news regarding the Nala Lai project soon.

