Women have more TICKLISH feet than men, study proves

A recent study has proved that women have more ticklish feet than men. Men are more sensitive near the centre of the arch, while women feel most ticklish around their toes, Daily Mail Reported.

A device named the TickleFoot has been developed by researchers from the University of Auckland. The device assesses the effects of foot tickling in men and women.

The study found out that women are more sensitive near the centre of the arch under the foot, while the men are most ticklish around the toes.

Although previous research has proven that tickling can work as a stress reliever, little to none has been done about the impacts of tickling in men and women differently.

The researchers developed a battery-operated foot-tickling device with small brushed induced to tickle different parts of the foot.

The study has been published in ACM Transactions on Computer-Human Interaction.

One researcher said ‘We first developed an actuator that can create tickling sensations along the sole of the foot utilising magnet-driven brushes.’

He added ‘Then, we conducted two studies to identify the most ticklish locations of the foot’s sole and stimulation patterns that can evoke laughter.’

Seven women and six men tested the device and rated the level of ticklishness they felt in various areas of their feet.

According to the results, men gave an average score of 3.83 while women gave an average score of 5.57.

Daily Mail reported that the researcher team has developed a flexible insole that can be fit into any shoe and tickle the user whenever they feel like it.

