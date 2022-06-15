Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Web Desk

Women mercilessly attack pizza chain’s female employee, video goes viral

A video of four women mercilessly beating a female employee of a pizza chain in India is going viral on social media.

The viral video, shared by a journalist on Twitter, sees the victim Nandini Yadav crying and screaming for help as four women, said to be gang members, kept verbally abusing and attacking her with sticks.

The attacks did not stop even when she fell to the ground. 

She told them she would file a complaint with the police but one of them told her to go ahead. She managed to escape from the attack by hiding in a house.

It is pertinent to mention people made videos of the brutal attack instead of helping the victim.

Netizens condemned the incident in strong words. They also spoke against the ones who made the video instead of defending her. 

It is not the first time that employees of restaurants come under attack from people. 

In a shocking incident, two men were caught on camera assaulting a Burger King employee in New York City over an apparent delay in their order.

According to the New York Police Department, the incident took place last month at Burger King’s Linden Boulevard outlet in Brooklyn. The men first complained their food was not made fast enough. All of a sudden, both started assaulting a 22-year-old employee.

It is reported that one of the men flashed a knife during the assault. But any serious injury was prevented due to the timely intervention of two other employees who came to the victim’s aid.

Immediately after the assault, the two suspects ran off, while the victim was treated by an emergency medical team.

