Women mercilessly attack pizza chain’s female employee, video goes viral

A video of four women mercilessly beating a female employee of a pizza chain in India is going viral on social media.

The viral video, shared by a journalist on Twitter, sees the victim Nandini Yadav crying and screaming for help as four women, said to be gang members, kept verbally abusing and attacking her with sticks.

The attacks did not stop even when she fell to the ground.

A young woman was mercilessly thrashed, grabbed by the hair in full public view by a group of women in Indore. The video of the incident shows four women beating up the victim, a pizza chain employee, using sticks and fists, for allegedly staring at them @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/R6l2epYLpJ — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) June 13, 2022

She told them she would file a complaint with the police but one of them told her to go ahead. She managed to escape from the attack by hiding in a house.

It is pertinent to mention people made videos of the brutal attack instead of helping the victim.

Netizens condemned the incident in strong words. They also spoke against the ones who made the video instead of defending her.

A hardworking girl who was courageous enough to go out and work to do what most women with think of as a lesser Job. I have mighty respect for this girl and her getting beaten like that by some junkies breaks my heart I respect the @MPDial100 MP Police to take some action. — Akku (@akkuhere7) June 14, 2022

What is there to identify?? So many people were just watching the girl being beaten…These people should’ve been in jail by now.. https://t.co/0I93qlX1pF — Anon (@Anon84692022) June 14, 2022

Absolutely no one nearby tried to intervene, the dead society we live in. Camera person busy filming the incident to gather likes and viral money. https://t.co/8xhGCAKKqG — Bharat  (@Bharatieya) June 14, 2022

It is not the first time that employees of restaurants come under attack from people.

In a shocking incident, two men were caught on camera assaulting a Burger King employee in New York City over an apparent delay in their order.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know these guys? On 12/4/21 at approx 6:14 PM, inside of 1661 Linden Blvd in Brooklyn, the suspects engaged in a dispute with a 22-year-old male, then punched him multiple times while displaying a knife. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Y843eiAWkU — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2022

According to the New York Police Department, the incident took place last month at Burger King’s Linden Boulevard outlet in Brooklyn. The men first complained their food was not made fast enough. All of a sudden, both started assaulting a 22-year-old employee.

It is reported that one of the men flashed a knife during the assault. But any serious injury was prevented due to the timely intervention of two other employees who came to the victim’s aid.

Immediately after the assault, the two suspects ran off, while the victim was treated by an emergency medical team.

