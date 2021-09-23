Women must claim their right to inheritance in lifetime, rules SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court in a landmark ruling said that women must claim their right to inheritance in their lifetime, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“If they fail to claim inheritance in their lifetime, their children cannot lay a claim,” a bench of the apex court said in its verdict over the women’s right to inherit.

A bench of the supreme court in its decision said that the law protects their right to inheritance. “What remains to be decided is what happens if they rescind their right or do not lay a claim over the family inheritance.

The Supreme Court was hearing a case in which children of two women had claimed their right in property of their maternal grandfather.

Isa Khan transferred his properties to his son Abdul Rehman in 1935. He did not give a share in his property to his two daughters.

The sisters never claimed their right to inheritance in their lifetime. Their children, however, claimed their right to inheritance of their maternal grandfather in year 2004.

A civil court decided the matter in their favour but the Peshawar High Court had quashed the lower court’s decision. The Supreme Court also upheld the high court’s decision in the case.