WATCH: Women miraculously survive after falling off swing on cliff edge

A heart-stopping video has surfaced which showed two women fell off a swing on the edge of a 6,300ft cliff in Russia, however, their lives were saved by a small wooden platform located just beyond the cliff edge which broke their fall.

The terrifying moment was caught on camera, showing two women while taking a ride on the swing over Sulak Canyon in the Russian Republic of Dagestan, on the Caspian Sea, when one of its chains snapped.

That caused the swing seat to tip over at the moment the two women were heading towards the cliff edge, ejecting them over the steep cliffs.

Luckily, their lives were saved by a small wooden platform located just beyond the cliff edge which broke their fall. According to Dailymail UK, the pair sustained only bruises and scratches rather than plunging to their deaths.

The shocked relatives hauled them back to safety.

Following the incident, local police started investigating the safety of several canyon swings which have been built near Zubutli village.

The Ministry of Tourism in Dagestan said the swing ‘did not meet safety standards’. ‘As a result, the young women fell off the swing seat,’ said their statement.

‘Law enforcement agencies and other services are already conducting relevant checks to ensure that nothing threatens lives and health’.

The Sulak gorge is deeper than the Grand Canyon in the US and described as the deepest canyon in Europe.