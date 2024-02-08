23.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 8, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Women voters prohibited to cast vote in Swabi, Talagang areas

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

SWABI: Women voters at a village of NA-20 in Swabi district have been banned to cast vote, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The locals have prohibited women to exercise their right to vote in Adeena village of Swabi district.

According to reports, the election staff has been present at the polling station, while women voters are not being sighted.

It is said that around 6,000 women in Adeena village have not been allowed to use their right to vote in the election.

Moreover, in NA-59 in Punjab, women voters were found absent at polling stations in conservative Talagang district of Potohar region.

According to reports, not a single voter from 3,101 women voters cast vote at four polling stations of the district.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.