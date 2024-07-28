Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Indian fans react to heartbreak in final

Fans reacted to India’s crushing defeat to Sri Lanka in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by eight wickets to lift their maiden Asia Cup title as skipper Chamari Athapaththu led her team from the front.

Following the game, Indian fans took to X to express their disappointment as India Women failed to defend their title.

“What a run chase! Congratulations SLW, well played. Our fielding let us down,” a fan wrote on X.

Another was taken by surprise seeing India Women lose the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024.

“woah, wasnt expecting our girls to lose this one,” the Indian fan wrote.

A third user was of the view that the Indian team did not give their best on the day when it mattered the most.

“Women’s team should atleast have tried,” he wrote.

A disheartened fan asserted that the defending champions did not fight hard for the title.

Chasing a target of 166, Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu led the charge with 43-ball 61 followed by Harshitha Samarawickrama’s unbeaten 65 off 51 balls to help their team lift their first-ever Asia Cup trophy.

In a post-match talk, India Women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledged that the fielding of the team was not up to the mark as they missed a few crucial chances.

“We played good cricket throughout the tournament and no doubt, we made a lot of fumbles today and that cost us. It was a decent total, we were looking for breakthroughs in the powerplay but it didn’t go according to plan and Sri Lanka batted really well,” she said.