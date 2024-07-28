‘Champions in every way’: Sangakkara hails Sri Lanka on Women’s Asia Cup 2024 final win

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara was jubilant after Sri Lanka Women beat India Women to become Women’s Asia Cup 2024 champions on Sunday.

Following their maiden title win in the Women’s Asia Cup, the former left-handed batter took to Instagram to show appreciation for the team, especially the leadership of skipper Chamari Athapaththu.

“What an awesome awesome win, I was following it here in the Sky commentary box on a laptop, and what an amazing win for Sri Lanka. Chamari, Kavisha, Harshitha, the whole team, the effort. What a moment for all of you, and the country. What a moment for all of us to be happy and proud of what you’ve achieved,” he said in a video posted to Instagram.

Kumar Sangakkara showered praise on the Sri Lanka Women’s team, saying that they deserved every single accolade and praise.

“The effort over the last two years, the leadership by Chamari, the belief, the intent, and now the winners of the Asia Cup. Fantastic!” he added.

An excited Sangakkara, in the caption of his post, revealed that he forgot to take his glasses off as he called Sri Lanka Women’s team champions in every way.

“Forgot to take my glasses off in my excitement, what a moment for the country. @chamari_athapaththu58, Harshitha, Kavisha and the team you guys are Champions in every way,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Earlier today, Sri Lanka beat India by eight wickets to win their maiden Women’s Asia Cup 2024 title at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Chasing a target of 166, Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu led the charge with 43-ball 61 followed by Harshitha Samarawickrama’s unbeaten 65 off 51 balls to help their team lift their first-ever Asia Cup trophy.

Sri Lanka won the game in 18.4 overs with eight balls to spare to claim their maiden Women’s Asia Cup title.