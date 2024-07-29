Sri Lanka Cricket announces massive reward for Women’s Asia Cup-winning team

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday announced a reward of $500,000 for the team that won the Women’s Asia Cup 2024.

SLC took to Instagram to share a picture of Sri Lanka Women’s skipper Chamari Athapaththu receiving the reward from the officials of the country’s cricket-governing body.

“In recognition of the phenomenal victory of our Sri Lanka Women’s Cricket team in the Asia Cup 2024, Sri Lanka Cricket is thrilled to announce a reward of $500,000 USD! Your dedication, teamwork, and relentless spirit on the pitch have brought immense pride to our nation,” the SLC wrote in the caption.

A day earlier, Sri Lanka beat India by eight wickets to win their maiden Women’s Asia Cup title at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

Chasing a target of 166, Chamari Athapaththu scored 43-ball 61 followed by Harshitha Samarawickrama’s unbeaten 65 off 51 balls to help their team lift their first-ever Asia Cup trophy.

Sri Lanka Women won the game in 18.4 overs with eight balls to spare.

Following their triumph, former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara took to Instagram to hail the team that beat India Women to become Women’s Asia Cup 2024 champions.

The former left-handed batter showed appreciation for the team, especially the leadership of Athapaththu.

“What an awesome awesome win, I was following it here in the Sky commentary box on a laptop, and what an amazing win for Sri Lanka. Chamari, Kavisha, Harshitha, the whole team, the effort. What a moment for all of you, and the country. What a moment for all of us to be happy and proud of what you’ve achieved,” he said in a video posted to Instagram.

The Sri Lankan skipper was the Player of the Tournament of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024.

She was the leading run-scorer in the continental tournament, having scored 304 runs from five matches at an average of 101.33 and a strike rate of 146.85 with a hundred and two fifties.