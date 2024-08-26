Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 FINAL SCHEDULE

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed revised fixtures for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 after it was moved to the UAE from Bangladesh.

The tournament scheduled to be played in Dubai and Sharjah, will have Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A, the ICC said in a statement on Monday.

South Africa and England are grouped alongside West Indies, Bangladesh and Scotland in Group B.

Sri Lanka and Scotland qualified for the tournament via the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament held in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will see each side play four group matches, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals on October 17 and 18.

The final of the marquee event will be played in Dubai on 20 October 20 while reserve days have been fixed for both the semi-finals and the final.

A total of 23 matches will be played in two venues in Dubai and Sharjah with the high-voltage game between Pakistan and India set for October 6 in Dubai.

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Scotland

To help teams prepare for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, at least 10 warm-up matches will be held from 28 September to 1 October.

Days earlier, the ICC announced moving the tournament from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) continuing as the host.

“It is a shame not to be hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh as we know the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would have staged a memorable event,” ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

While thanking the BCB for exploring all avenues to try to host the event in Bangladesh, Allardice said that travel advisories from the governments of a number of the participating teams meant that it was not feasible.

Fixtures

3 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v Scotland, Sharjah

3 October, Thursday, Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Sharjah

4 October, Friday, South Africa v West Indies, Dubai

4 October, Friday, India v New Zealand, Dubai

5 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v England, Sharjah

5 October, Saturday, Australia v Sri Lanka, Sharjah

6 October, Sunday, India v Pakistan, Dubai

6 October, Sunday, West Indies v Scotland, Dubai

7 October, Monday, England v South Africa, Sharjah

8 October, Tuesday, Australia v New Zealand, Sharjah

9 October, Wednesday, South Africa v Scotland, Dubai

9 October, Wednesday, India v Sri Lanka, Dubai

10 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v West Indies, Sharjah

11 October, Friday, Australia v Pakistan, Dubai

12 October, Saturday, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sharjah

12 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v South Africa, Dubai

13 October, Sunday, England v Scotland, Sharjah

13 October, Sunday, India v Australia, Sharjah

14 October, Monday, Pakistan v New Zealand

15 October, Tuesday, England v West Indies

17 October, Thursday, Semi-final 1, Dubai

18 October, Friday, Semi-final 2, Sharjah

20 October, Sunday, Final, Dubai