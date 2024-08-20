Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 moved from Bangladesh

The International Cricket Council has announced moving the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will continue as the host of the event, all the games of the marquee event will be played in UAE, ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ninth edition of the tournament is scheduled for October with Dubai and Sharjah set to host all games.

“It is a shame not to be hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh as we know the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would have staged a memorable event,” ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

While thanking the BCB for exploring all avenues to try to host the event in Bangladesh, Allardice said that travel advisories from the governments of a number of the participating teams meant that it was not feasible.

“However, they will retain hosting rights. We look forward to taking an ICC global event to Bangladesh in the near future,” the ICC chief executive stated.

“I’d also like to thank the Emirates Cricket Board for stepping in to host on behalf of the BCB and Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for their generous offers of support, and we look forward to seeing ICC global events in both of those countries in 2026,” Allardice concluded.

Australia are the defending champions after the Meg Lanning-led side beat South Africa in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023.