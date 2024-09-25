Ticket prices for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 revealed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the ticket prices of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled for the United Arab Emirates.

The marquee event will kick off on October 3 and run through October 20 in UAE’s Dubai and Sharjah.

The 10-team tournament will see Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A, while South Africa and England are grouped alongside West Indies, Bangladesh and Scotland in Group B.

Sri Lanka and Scotland qualified for the tournament via the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament held in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

The opening day will see Bangladesh taking on Scotland first before Pakistan face Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Now, the ICC has revealed ticket prices, starting at 5 AED, while premium seating tickets are available at 40 AED.

“The Fans attending double-header match days will benefit from a single ticket granting access to both games. In a move to inspire the next generation of cricket lovers, the ICC has made entry free for anyone under the age of 18,” the cricket governing body said in a statement.

While the ICC has made available the tickets via its official website, fans can also purchase tickets from kiosks set up at both Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It is to be noted here that the International Cricket Council moved the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 from Bangladesh to the UAE last month.

“It is a shame not to be hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh as we know the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would have staged a memorable event,” ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

While thanking the BCB for exploring all avenues to try to host the event in Bangladesh, Allardice said that travel advisories from the governments of a number of the participating teams meant that it was not feasible.