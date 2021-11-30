Won’t bow down before illegitimate demands of health workers: Azra

KARACHI: Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has said that Sindh has achieved 110 target of inoculating children with measles and rubella vaccine across the province.

The minister in her statement said that the drive against measles remained successful and added that the drive will continue from January next year as per routine.

Commenting on the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19, Azra Pechuho said that situation is yet to be clear by the World Health Organisation and urged the people to get themselves vaccinated as soon as they can.

“Two-shot vaccine minimizes the risk of complications after being infected with the virus,” she said. She said the government has already accepted the legitimate demands of the health workers and vowed not to bow down before their illegitimate demands.

Earlier it was reported that Pakistan successfully inoculated 92.74 million children with measles and rubella vaccine and 31.64 million kids with polio vaccine in what is termed as the biggest vaccination campaign spanning over 12 days.

The details were shared by Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan from his Twitter handle as he lauded the health officials nationwide for making the historic vaccination possible.

