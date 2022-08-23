Won’t bow down to any pressure: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he would not come under any pressure come what may and vowed to continue his struggle for real independence, ARY News reported.

The prime minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the PTI parliamentary party here in Islamabad. The participants of the PTI parliamentary party session discussed the political situation and nationwide rallies of the party chief.

“I will not step back from the struggle for real independence,” Khan told participants of the meeting.

Sources told ARY News that the parliamentary party decided to intensify pressure on the coalition government for early general elections. The meeting also decided that Imran Khan’s countrywide rallies schedule will go as planned.

The parliamentary party session also briefed Imran Khan on preparations regarding upcoming by-polls on nine National Assembly seats.

چیئرمین عمران خان کے جلسوں کا شیڈیول جاری کر دیا گیا۔ pic.twitter.com/cDBq7OtcG3 — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 18, 2022

According to the schedule announced by PTI, the former prime minister would hold a public gathering in Haripur on August 24.

Similarly, the PTI chairman will address a rally in Karachi on August 26.

According to the schedule, the PTI will hold power shows in Sukkur on August 27, in Peshawar on August 28, in Jhelum and Attock on August 29 and on August 31 respectively.

Moreover, PTI will hold massive public meetings in Sargodha and Gujarat on September 1 and September 2, respectively.

Imran Khan will also address public meetings in Bahawalpur on September 3, Faisalabad on September 4, Mardan on September 6, Bahawalnagar on September 7 in Multan and Sheikhupura on September 8 and September 9, respectively.

