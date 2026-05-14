Wood urges New Zealand to 'create some history' at World Cup

Chris Wood urged New Zealand to “create some history” after he was named captain Thursday of the World Cup squad who will be chasing a first-ever win at the global showpiece.

Prolific Nottingham Forest striker Wood will lead the lowest-ranked side at this year’s tournament, which begins next month in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The All Whites are 85th in the FIFA rankings and failed to win a match at their two previous appearances, including 2010 in South Africa, when Wood made three appearances as a substitute.

Wood, who has scored 45 goals in 88 internationals, believes New Zealand have the depth and quality to challenge their Group G opponents Iran, Egypt and Belgium.

“It’s been a long time, 16 years, since we’ve been in the World Cup,” Wood said via video link at the squad announcement in Auckland.

“I can’t wait to share the moment with this team and hopefully create some history.

“I hope that we can do everybody proud and show the world what we’re capable of.”

Wood returned to action a month ago, having been in doubt for the World Cup with a knee injury that forced him to miss most of Forest’s English Premier League campaign.

On their World Cup debut in 1982, New Zealand lost all three group matches in Spain.

But in 2010 they were unbeaten after drawing all three group matches — against holders Italy (1-1), Slovakia (0-0) and Paraguay (1-1) — but failed to advance to the knockout stages.

Coach Darren Bazeley made one surprise selection in veteran defender Tommy Smith, who started all three matches in South Africa 16 years ago.

The 36-year-old now plays in the fifth tier of English football, for Braintree Town, but Bazeley said the former England age-group player’s wisdom would be invaluable.

“With a squad of 26, not everybody is going to play,” Bazeley said.

“So we added Tommy because his leadership is great. He’s going to be so important for the players keeping everybody on track. We’ll lean on him a lot.”

Bazeley said Wood and European-based midfielders Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic, Matt Garbett and Ryan Thomas will be key players.

Ten of the squad play in the Australian A-League competition, including eight at the league’s two New Zealand clubs, Auckland FC and Wellington Phoenix.

New Zealand earned their World Cup berth by winning the Oceania qualifying series in March.

Their first opponents in Group G will be Iran in Los Angeles, on June 15, before facing Egypt on June 22 and Belgium on June 27, both in Vancouver, Canada.

New Zealand World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe (Millwall), Alex Paulsen (Lechia Gdansk), Michael Woud (Auckland FC)

Defenders: Tyler Bindon (Nottingham Forest), Michael Boxall (Minnesota United), Liberato Cacace (Wrexham), Francis de Vries (Auckland FC), Callan Elliot (Auckland FC), Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix), Nando Pijnaker (Auckland FC), Tommy Smith (Braintree Town), Finn Surman (Portland Timbers)

Midfielders: Lachlan Bayliss (Newcastle Jets), Joe Bell (Viking FK), Matt Garbett (Peterborough United), Ben Old (Saint-Etienne), Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix), Sarpreet Singh (Wellington Phoenix), Marko Stamenic (Swansea City), Ryan Thomas (PEC Zwolle)

Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses (Western Sydney Wanderers), Elijah Just (Motherwell), Callum McCowatt (Silkeborg IF), Jesse Randall (Auckland FC), Ben Waine (Port Vale FC), Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)