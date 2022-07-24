Woodpecker mom fights with snake stealing her eggs: Watch video

Woodpeckers are colorful and beautiful birds, but a viral video proves that they are fierce mothers as well.

In a viral video, the bird can be seen fiercely fighting with the predator. The video has gained thousands of views and likes.

The clip was originally shared on YouTube in 2016 by Discovery Channel Southeast Asia. In the video, it seems normal as a woodpecker is pecking a tree hollow. But suddenly, a snake comes out of the hollow, where the bird’s nest is. The green snake furiously attacks the woodpecker who’s pecking it with its beak to fight it and get it out of her nest.

The snake continues to steal the woodpecker’s eggs from her nest to eat them, but even after being attacked, the bird doesn’t give up and puts up a fight. In the end, the snake can be seen grabbing the woodpecker and trying to kill it, which is a heartbreaking sight

