Woodstock performer Country Joe McDonald dies at 84

Country Joe McDonald, the singer-songwriter best known for his performance at the legendary Woodstock music festival and for leading the psychedelic folk band Country Joe and the Fish, has passed away. He was 84.

McDonald, born Joseph Allen McDonald, died on Saturday, March 7, in Berkeley, California, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to a statement shared by the band. He was surrounded by family at the time of his death.

“At this time, the McDonald family requests privacy during this very difficult period,” the statement said.

An official obituary added that “McDonald was widely recognized as one of the defining voices of the 1960s counterculture movement. His music blended folk, rock and political commentary, capturing the spirit of a generation deeply affected by social upheaval, civil rights struggles and the Vietnam War.”

Born in Washington, D.C. in 1942 and raised in California, McDonald built a prolific career that spanned more than three decades and included over 30 albums released between the early 1960s and the mid-2010s.

He co-founded Country Joe and the Fish with guitarist Barry Melton. The group became known for songs that blended satire and protest, often addressing political and social issues of the era, including “Superbird,” which satirically mocked President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Country Joe McDonald is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy, five children and four grandchildren.